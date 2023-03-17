Previous
Aboriginal Art by onewing
Aboriginal Art

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I am having rather a busy week.

I went to keep fit class at our local community centre this morning and in the foyer of the centre are some new artworks on display. I thought I would take a photo of them.

We regularly have artworks and photographs taken by local artists on display and I believe some of them are for sale on occasion.

I will be absent again tonight as I am off to the cinema with a friend this evening.

Hopefully I can have a quiet day at home tomorrow before another busy day again on Sunday.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

Diana ace
So many wonderful works of art, they are such talented people and I love their art and music.
March 17th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wow. Great capture of the art
March 17th, 2023  
