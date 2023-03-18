Sign up
332 / 365
Down By the Riverside
After a very busy but fun week I am now having a quiet day at home.
It is another hot day here today and the temperatures are in the low 30s C again so am pleased to be inside in the cool.
I am going back to the photos taken at Maitland a couple of weeks ago now and this shot was taken as we walked back to our car along the riverside after our lovely lunch.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
5
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3993
photos
261
followers
121
following
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a nice place for a stroll.
It's 34 C here now and forecast to be 39C tomorrow 😩
March 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great peaceful shot. Lovely.
March 18th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Lovely calm image
March 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful and lush scene.
It is raining here atm and I am very happy as it is much needed.
March 18th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely & inviting place to wander.
33C here today, aur con on!
March 18th, 2023
