Down By the Riverside by onewing
332 / 365

Down By the Riverside

After a very busy but fun week I am now having a quiet day at home.

It is another hot day here today and the temperatures are in the low 30s C again so am pleased to be inside in the cool.

I am going back to the photos taken at Maitland a couple of weeks ago now and this shot was taken as we walked back to our car along the riverside after our lovely lunch.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Kathy A ace
Looks like a nice place for a stroll.

It's 34 C here now and forecast to be 39C tomorrow 😩
March 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great peaceful shot. Lovely.
March 18th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Lovely calm image
March 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful and lush scene.

It is raining here atm and I am very happy as it is much needed.
March 18th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely & inviting place to wander.
33C here today, aur con on!
March 18th, 2023  
