Riverside Walk

I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.



This is another photo of the walkway along the riverside at Maitland taken a couple of weeks ago. It was a very hot day around 35 degrees C and no shade along this stretch of the walk back to our car.



It is a hot day today too still around the low 30s and I will be happy to spend the afternoon in an air conditioned theatre.