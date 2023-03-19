Previous
Riverside Walk by onewing
333 / 365

Riverside Walk

I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.

This is another photo of the walkway along the riverside at Maitland taken a couple of weeks ago. It was a very hot day around 35 degrees C and no shade along this stretch of the walk back to our car.

It is a hot day today too still around the low 30s and I will be happy to spend the afternoon in an air conditioned theatre.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
91% complete

Gosia ace
Nice walking path
March 19th, 2023  
