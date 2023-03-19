Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
333 / 365
Riverside Walk
I am posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.
This is another photo of the walkway along the riverside at Maitland taken a couple of weeks ago. It was a very hot day around 35 degrees C and no shade along this stretch of the walk back to our car.
It is a hot day today too still around the low 30s and I will be happy to spend the afternoon in an air conditioned theatre.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3994
photos
261
followers
121
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gosia
ace
Nice walking path
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close