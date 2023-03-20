The Jetty

After a week of temperatures in the mid 30s it has finally cooled down today and it looks as though we may have rain on the way.



I thought I would post this photo of the jetty in black and white as it makes the scene look cooler too.



We had a lovely day yesterday and the play was brilliant. It was still 32 degrees c when we arrived at the restaurant last night and still hot all night.



It finally cooled down about 4 am so we spent a rather uncomfortable night in hot weather conditions.