Soldiers Point by onewing
Soldiers Point

After a week of temperatures in the mid 30s it was lovely to walk along the beach at Soldiers Point last night with a cool breeze blowing.

Temperatures have dropped to the mid 20s today but still quite humid.

I thought we would get some rain, but it seems to have passed us by. I believe rain is forecast for later in the week though.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Beautiful sky and reflections
March 21st, 2023  
