Fly Point to Shoal Bay Walk

I have been to keep fit class this morning and then out for our regular girlie lunch so not had chance to catch up with your photos.



Yesterday we were out with the walking group followed by lunch afterwards too. I seem to be eating out a lot lately



The walk was from Fly Point in Nelson Bay top left picture to Shoal Bay, bottom right picture and then back to Fly Point. A lovely walk along the beach tracks to Shoal Bay and then back through the bush tracks to Fly Point again.