316 / 365
More Scaffolding
I have been out with the walking group today and then out for lunch afterwards so only just got home.
I haven't had chance yet to go through the photos taken today so here is another photo of scaffolding at the high-rise buildings in Newcastle taken a couple of weeks ago.
I am just going to make myself a cuppa and then I will check out your photos.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Love the way you captured this Babs. There seems to be a lot of building going on in Newcastle.
March 2nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Such neat lines
March 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
That’s certainly a lot of scaffolding
March 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great lines. Looks a bit like the old meccano sets
March 2nd, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
So many lines and angles. Very nice architecture shot.
March 2nd, 2023
