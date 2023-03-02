Previous
More Scaffolding by onewing
More Scaffolding

I have been out with the walking group today and then out for lunch afterwards so only just got home.

I haven't had chance yet to go through the photos taken today so here is another photo of scaffolding at the high-rise buildings in Newcastle taken a couple of weeks ago.

I am just going to make myself a cuppa and then I will check out your photos.
2nd March 2023

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
Love the way you captured this Babs. There seems to be a lot of building going on in Newcastle.
March 2nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Such neat lines
March 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
That’s certainly a lot of scaffolding
March 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great lines. Looks a bit like the old meccano sets
March 2nd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
So many lines and angles. Very nice architecture shot.
March 2nd, 2023  
