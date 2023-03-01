Scaffolding

This is another photo from Newcastle when we were out with the walking group.



The first European settler in Newcastle was Lieutenant John Shortland in 1797 when he was in search of escaped convicts who had seized the HMS Cumberland sailing from Sydney Cove. He noticed there was coal in this area and in 1801 a small coal harbour penal settlement was developed.



A lot of the early settler buildings are now being replaced by these high-rise apartment and office blocks, so a lot of its history is being demolished Newcastle will be nice when it is finished won't it.

