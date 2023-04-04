Framed

I have had a very lazy day at home today. I don't often get a whole day at home, so it has been nice.



I thought I would post one more photo of the camels at Birubi taken last Thursday while out with our walking group.



This is another shot taken through the window of the restaurant where we had lunch. I quite like how the windows frame the scene into a triptych.



It has just started raining again. I believe we are still in for more rain tomorrow too.