Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
349 / 365
Framed
I have had a very lazy day at home today. I don't often get a whole day at home, so it has been nice.
I thought I would post one more photo of the camels at Birubi taken last Thursday while out with our walking group.
This is another shot taken through the window of the restaurant where we had lunch. I quite like how the windows frame the scene into a triptych.
It has just started raining again. I believe we are still in for more rain tomorrow too.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4010
photos
262
followers
124
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
What a fun framed shot!
April 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
it is a fun framing :)
April 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Framed so nice
April 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot, I love this scene.
April 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close