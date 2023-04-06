Previous
Next
Melaleuca Triptych by onewing
351 / 365

Melaleuca Triptych

My second favourite tree bark is melaleuca (paper bark), and I spotted these trees on my way to the foreshore a few days ago.

I must add that my favourite tree bark is the scribbly gum, but there weren't any on this walk.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise