Fine and Dandy by onewing
353 / 365

Fine and Dandy

As I walked through the bushland to the foreshore, I spotted lots of dandelions. I loved seeing the different stages of the flowers.

I do love dandelions as long as they aren't in my garden.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Suzanne ace
Another wonderful tryptich. They are a lovely weed!
April 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful captures in your beautiful triptych, I love the different stages and clarity.
April 8th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice different stages of the dandelion.
April 8th, 2023  
Wylie ace
lovely collection - they are pretty in numbers - elsewhere!
April 8th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nice!
April 8th, 2023  
