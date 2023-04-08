Sign up
Fine and Dandy
As I walked through the bushland to the foreshore, I spotted lots of dandelions. I loved seeing the different stages of the flowers.
I do love dandelions as long as they aren't in my garden.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
5
2
Suzanne
ace
Another wonderful tryptich. They are a lovely weed!
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful captures in your beautiful triptych, I love the different stages and clarity.
April 8th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice different stages of the dandelion.
April 8th, 2023
Wylie
ace
lovely collection - they are pretty in numbers - elsewhere!
April 8th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice!
April 8th, 2023
