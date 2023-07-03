Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
Foreshore Sunset
I stopped at the foreshore a couple of days ago to take this photo of the sunset. I didn't get out of the car because it was pretty chilly, so this was from the carpark.
I will be absent for a couple of days now because I am in hospital tomorrow for day surgery.
See you all again soon.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful sunset. Take care.
July 3rd, 2023
