Winter

No need to comment, just posting this for the missing day on Tuesday when I was in hospital.



I posted a photo of this gerbera about 4 weeks ago in all its glory, but now it looks as though winter has caught up with it.



Made me smile because this is how I felt on Tuesday morning.



I had to be at the hospital at 7 am so we left home at 5.45 am, it was dark and pouring with rain and about 15 degrees C. I had a splitting headache probably due to lack of food and more to the point no cups of tea since Sunday. I think I had withdrawal symptoms.



In the theatre at the hospital the anaesthetist was lovely. As he was setting up the canula and saline drip I asked him if he could put in some tea with skim milk with the saline while I was under anaesthetic because I had a splitting headache, probably due to lack of tea. He said 'No worries, tea going in now' I said 'Thank you' and then I faded to black. ha ha.