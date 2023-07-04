Previous
Winter by onewing
Photo 440

Winter

No need to comment, just posting this for the missing day on Tuesday when I was in hospital.

I posted a photo of this gerbera about 4 weeks ago in all its glory, but now it looks as though winter has caught up with it.

Made me smile because this is how I felt on Tuesday morning.

I had to be at the hospital at 7 am so we left home at 5.45 am, it was dark and pouring with rain and about 15 degrees C. I had a splitting headache probably due to lack of food and more to the point no cups of tea since Sunday. I think I had withdrawal symptoms.

In the theatre at the hospital the anaesthetist was lovely. As he was setting up the canula and saline drip I asked him if he could put in some tea with skim milk with the saline while I was under anaesthetic because I had a splitting headache, probably due to lack of tea. He said 'No worries, tea going in now' I said 'Thank you' and then I faded to black. ha ha.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
120% complete

View this month »

Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 6th, 2023  
