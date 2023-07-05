Previous
The Locals by onewing
Photo 440

I'm back in the land of the living. Surgery went okay, now have to wait for biopsy results.

Because we were out most of the day the birds didn't get fed yesterday. We have two rainbow lorikeets who are very friendly, and we call them 'the locals'

David had been working in the garage this morning and when he came out 'the locals' flew up to him and landed on his arm so he got some sunflower seeds to feed them.

The lorikeets have got David trained and the butcher birds and kookaburras have got me trained.

Thanks for all your lovely comments on my foreshore sunset photo a couple of days ago. I will catch up with your photos later today when I am up and running again.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug ace
I have never been around birds that would come that close. I think our birds are much more skitterish. That is such a nice photo of the bird eating right out of his hand. Amazing.
July 5th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Babs.. My love & I am thinking of you. Sending warm hugs.
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sorry to hear take care and all the best a lovely shot
July 5th, 2023  
