The Locals

I'm back in the land of the living. Surgery went okay, now have to wait for biopsy results.



Because we were out most of the day the birds didn't get fed yesterday. We have two rainbow lorikeets who are very friendly, and we call them 'the locals'



David had been working in the garage this morning and when he came out 'the locals' flew up to him and landed on his arm so he got some sunflower seeds to feed them.



The lorikeets have got David trained and the butcher birds and kookaburras have got me trained.



Thanks for all your lovely comments on my foreshore sunset photo a couple of days ago. I will catch up with your photos later today when I am up and running again.