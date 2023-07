Tony and Chatterbox

I can't end this series of bird photos taken in my garden without including our regular kookaburra visitors can I.



This is Tony and Chatterbox. Tony on the left is the offspring of Onewing and Squawk who visited us for years. Some of you will remember them.



Chatterbox is his lady friend and they have had two babies so far. The latest baby visits sometimes too but I don't think Tony and Chatterbox are too keen on being parents as leave their offspring to fend for themselves.