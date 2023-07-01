Previous
Male Australasian Figbird by onewing
If you saw yesterday's photo, that was of a female figbird and today here is the male. As you can see they look totally different.

If you look closely at yesterday's female, you will see a slight tinge of green on her tail and on the edge of her back feathers.
http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-06-30#post-comment but that is the only resemblance.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Erika ace
He's a beauty. I like his pink eye.
July 1st, 2023  
