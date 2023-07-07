Girlie Lunch at Shoal Bay

We had our regular girlie lunch today at Shoal Bay just across the road from this beach.



As we were leaving, I crossed the road to take a closer shot of the beach. Not a bad view from the restaurant.



It was a lovely winter day today. Nice and sunny but pretty chilly. I don't mind winter days that are sunny even if we only had a top temperature of 17 degrees c today.