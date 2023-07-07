Previous
Girlie Lunch at Shoal Bay by onewing
Photo 443

Girlie Lunch at Shoal Bay

We had our regular girlie lunch today at Shoal Bay just across the road from this beach.

As we were leaving, I crossed the road to take a closer shot of the beach. Not a bad view from the restaurant.

It was a lovely winter day today. Nice and sunny but pretty chilly. I don't mind winter days that are sunny even if we only had a top temperature of 17 degrees c today.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful beach scene.

Hard to believe but we had a whopping 25 degrees c yesterday! Today the typical winter storm has returned, gale force winds and 12 degrees ;-)
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise