Photo 443
Girlie Lunch at Shoal Bay
We had our regular girlie lunch today at Shoal Bay just across the road from this beach.
As we were leaving, I crossed the road to take a closer shot of the beach. Not a bad view from the restaurant.
It was a lovely winter day today. Nice and sunny but pretty chilly. I don't mind winter days that are sunny even if we only had a top temperature of 17 degrees c today.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4105
photos
261
followers
119
following
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful beach scene.
Hard to believe but we had a whopping 25 degrees c yesterday! Today the typical winter storm has returned, gale force winds and 12 degrees ;-)
July 7th, 2023
