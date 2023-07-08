Sign up
Previous
Photo 444
Strong Wind Warning
Today has been sunny but cold and we also had a strong wind warning, so I decided to go out and take some photos.
I started at the foreshore, which is this picture, then I went to Fly Point at Nelson Bay and then on to Little Beach. I will post those photos over the next couple of days.
Our side of the bay is usually sheltered but because there were westerly winds the normally calm water on the foreshore had waves today.
The boats were bobbing up and down on the water.
One good thing about today is that I got my washing dry in double quick time. I had to put lots more pegs on it though to make sure it didn't fly off the line.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
