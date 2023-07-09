Let's Go Fly a Kite

As I mentioned yesterday it was so windy. We aren't used to westerly winds on this side of the bay, it is usually so sheltered. But I drove around the bay taking photos at various spots.



Yesterday's photo was at the foreshore just down the road from my house. Today's photo is at Fly Point in Nelson Bay. I am going to post photos taken yesterday over the next few days because I have a busy week ahead.



I saw a chap with his two daughters flying kites at Fly Point and having lots of fun. I asked if it was okay if I took a photo of the kite, making it clear that I wouldn't include his kids in the photo.



The little girl who was flying this kite did so well in the strong wind. She must have been about 9 years old. In fact, I told her how good she was doing, and she seemed pleased. She managed to fly the kite much better than her Dad which made her smile.



Good job I have a few photos in the bank now because I won't get chance this week to take more photos. Today is very windy too, I hope it eases too because one of the supports on our pergola has come loose in the wind.



Tonight, we are out for dinner, tomorrow is David's birthday, Tuesday I have a dental appointment, Wednesday I have a medical specialist appointment in Newcastle and on Thursday it is the funeral of a good friend of ours, so a busy week.