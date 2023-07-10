Sign up
Gulls Watching the Waves
This photo looks like a really warm summers day doesn't it but it isn't. It is winter here in Australia and it was very chilly and blowing a gale.
We don't normally get waves on this side of the bay as I said in the last couple of photos and even the gulls seem surprised to see waves.
This photo is from Fly Point looking back at the centre of Nelson Bay in the distance.
10th July 2023
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
