Little Beach Kite Surfer

I am still posting photos taken during our strong winds last Saturday.



After taking photos at Fly Point, I drove round to Little Beach, and this is a sight you don't see often here - Kite surfers at Little Beach. The ocean is usually so calm, but due to strong westerly winds the kite surfers made the most of the conditions.



I was impressed with this chap, he was really travelling along and if you look closely, he managed to surf using only one hand.



I think the dolphin and whale watch boat must have had a rough ride out on the ocean. You can see it here heading back to Nelson Bay.



Luckily the kite surfer managed to steer clear of the boat.