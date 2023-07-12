Sign up
Previous
Photo 448
Grounded
I am still posting photos taken last Saturday during our gale force winds.
As you can see even the pelicans and gulls were grounded due to the high winds.
As I was taking this photo at Little Beach a pelican tried to land behind me and nearly landed on my head.
I have had a medical appointment in Newcastle today and only just got home so I will try and catch up on your photos this evening.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
5
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4110
photos
260
followers
119
following
122% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, I love the choppy ocean too.
July 12th, 2023
Wylie
ace
All hunkered down in the wind. Great shot.
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Grounded and ready for the storm ! great shot!
July 12th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Wind at the beach is so spectacular. These are chubby little fellows, all fattened up for Winter!
July 12th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great shot. It's interesting that the pelicans seem to be in formation on the ground. Love the action in the waves. fav
July 12th, 2023
