Close Up and Personal

Here is another photo taken last Saturday at Little Beach. The pelicans here are so tame. There is a fish cleaning station right next to the boat ramp where this photo was taken, and the pelicans are used to getting fish offcuts from the people who are cleaning the fish.



Unfortunately, because the weather was so wild there were no people fishing on Saturday.



I will be glad when this week is over, not had a good week. Local doctors' appointment on Monday, dentist on Tuesday, a specialist medical appointment in Newcastle yesterday and the funeral of a friend today. Roll on tomorrow. I think I need a quiet night.