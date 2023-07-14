Relaxed

One more pelican photo taken last Saturday during our wild winter weather and then I will move on to another subject.



Had a much better day today, keep fit class this morning and then for coffee with some friends. It was a light relief after the week I have had.



This pelican was really hunkered down trying to avoid the strong winds.



I think the pelicans will be much happier today because it is sunny and around 22 degrees c. This is my kind of winters day.

