Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 450
Relaxed
One more pelican photo taken last Saturday during our wild winter weather and then I will move on to another subject.
Had a much better day today, keep fit class this morning and then for coffee with some friends. It was a light relief after the week I have had.
This pelican was really hunkered down trying to avoid the strong winds.
I think the pelicans will be much happier today because it is sunny and around 22 degrees c. This is my kind of winters day.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4112
photos
260
followers
120
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
He's quite lovely!
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close