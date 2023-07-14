Previous
Relaxed by onewing
Photo 450

Relaxed

One more pelican photo taken last Saturday during our wild winter weather and then I will move on to another subject.

Had a much better day today, keep fit class this morning and then for coffee with some friends. It was a light relief after the week I have had.

This pelican was really hunkered down trying to avoid the strong winds.

I think the pelicans will be much happier today because it is sunny and around 22 degrees c. This is my kind of winters day.
Issi Bannerman ace
He's quite lovely!
July 14th, 2023  
