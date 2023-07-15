Teramby Court Murals

Sign up
Yesterday afternoon I had to go into Nelson Bay and noticed that the murals at Teramby Court apartment block had been changed.
The murals are replaced about four times a year, and I decided to take a photo of the latest artworks.
Tomorrow I will put together a collage of the individual murals stating what each one is called.
The artworks are created by visual artist Angelea van Dam.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are quite lovely.
July 15th, 2023
