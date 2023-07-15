Previous
Teramby Court Murals by onewing
Photo 451

Teramby Court Murals

Yesterday afternoon I had to go into Nelson Bay and noticed that the murals at Teramby Court apartment block had been changed.

The murals are replaced about four times a year, and I decided to take a photo of the latest artworks.

Tomorrow I will put together a collage of the individual murals stating what each one is called.

The artworks are created by visual artist Angelea van Dam.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
These are quite lovely.
July 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise