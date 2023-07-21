Previous
Beside the Silvery Sea by onewing
Photo 457

Beside the Silvery Sea

I took this photo about 3 weeks ago when we were on Fingal Island and forgot to post it.

I quite like the simplicity of the shot showing the lone tree and the sunlight on the silvery sea.

I also like the layers of the sky, hills, bushland and beach in the distance.

It looks quite nice on black.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a wonderful view of that shimmering sea
July 21st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That sea and those mountains would make an awesome poster...
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise