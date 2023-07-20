Previous
Volcanic Rocks by onewing
Photo 456

Volcanic Rocks

I have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards, but I didn't take my camera because we were just walking in bushland along the fire trails in Nelson Bay

Here is a photo taken yesterday on my walk. The rocks are ignimbrite. formed from the cooling of pyroclastic material ejected from an explosive volcanic eruption. As the pyroclastic material settles it can build up thick layers, and if the temperature is sufficiently high (> 535°C) it can weld into rock. These rocks were formed 350 million years ago.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise