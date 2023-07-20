Volcanic Rocks

I have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards, but I didn't take my camera because we were just walking in bushland along the fire trails in Nelson Bay



Here is a photo taken yesterday on my walk. The rocks are ignimbrite. formed from the cooling of pyroclastic material ejected from an explosive volcanic eruption. As the pyroclastic material settles it can build up thick layers, and if the temperature is sufficiently high (> 535°C) it can weld into rock. These rocks were formed 350 million years ago.