Rosemary by onewing
Rosemary

As we were leaving the eye hospital a couple of days ago, I spotted a huge rosemary bush and the flowers looked so dainty.

I am just off out for a walk as it is a lovely sunny day today, but still rather chilly. I think the temperature is only about 14 degrees c at the moment.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
lovely view of the rosemary flowers
July 19th, 2023  
