Photo 454
Nemo and Dory
While I was waiting for David at the eye hospital yesterday, I kept myself entertained trying to get photos of Nemo and Dory in the fish tank.
Nemo was easier to get a photo of, but Dory kept hiding every time I got close with the camera. I did manage one photo though as you can see here.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Babs
@onewing
Diana
Lovely shots of these beautiful fish. Is that Nemo who is smiling at you?
July 18th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 18th, 2023
Babs
@ludwigsdiana
Nemo is the orange one
July 18th, 2023
