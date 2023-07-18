Previous
Nemo and Dory by onewing
Nemo and Dory

While I was waiting for David at the eye hospital yesterday, I kept myself entertained trying to get photos of Nemo and Dory in the fish tank.

Nemo was easier to get a photo of, but Dory kept hiding every time I got close with the camera. I did manage one photo though as you can see here.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Lovely shots of these beautiful fish. Is that Nemo who is smiling at you?
July 18th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana Nemo is the orange one
July 18th, 2023  
