Photo 453
Woolly Eye
Still rather absent at the moment because we have had another day in Newcastle. This time it was an appointment at the eye hospital for David.
I spotted this woolly eye at the reception and thought of David because he had a woolly eye when he left the hospital due to the drops they put in his eyes to dilate his pupils.
Didn't get home till 5 pm so I will get dinner ready and then hopefully get chance to check out your photos later this evening.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Casablanca
ace
Lol what a great woolly eye! Hope David is ok. Enjoy your relaxing evening.
July 17th, 2023
