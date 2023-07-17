Previous
Woolly Eye by onewing
Still rather absent at the moment because we have had another day in Newcastle. This time it was an appointment at the eye hospital for David.

I spotted this woolly eye at the reception and thought of David because he had a woolly eye when he left the hospital due to the drops they put in his eyes to dilate his pupils.

Didn't get home till 5 pm so I will get dinner ready and then hopefully get chance to check out your photos later this evening.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Casablanca ace
Lol what a great woolly eye! Hope David is ok. Enjoy your relaxing evening.
July 17th, 2023  
