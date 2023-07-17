Woolly Eye

Still rather absent at the moment because we have had another day in Newcastle. This time it was an appointment at the eye hospital for David.



I spotted this woolly eye at the reception and thought of David because he had a woolly eye when he left the hospital due to the drops they put in his eyes to dilate his pupils.



Didn't get home till 5 pm so I will get dinner ready and then hopefully get chance to check out your photos later this evening.