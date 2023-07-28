Previous
Alien by onewing
Alien

For those of you who are surprised I am taking photos of flowers, I promise this is the last one for now and I am back on the medication, ha ha.

I love these flowers they always look quite alien. Maybe an alien with green eyes.
28th July 2023

Diana ace
They look like a beautiful pink spider or a cross between a pincushion and banksia. Lovely shot of this pretty flower.
July 28th, 2023  
