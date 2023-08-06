Previous
New and Old Roller Blinds by onewing
Photo 473

New and Old Roller Blinds

Another grunge photo from Broadmeadow in Newcastle where this area is due for redevelopment.

I hope the roller blinds weren't replaced recently because the whole building will be demolished in the near future.

I will have to go back in a couple of years' time to take more photos once the redevelopment has been done.

Posting a bit early today because we are out for dinner with friends this evening.
eDorre ace
Like the symmetry!
August 6th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like all the patterns.
August 6th, 2023  
