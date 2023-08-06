Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
New and Old Roller Blinds
Another grunge photo from Broadmeadow in Newcastle where this area is due for redevelopment.
I hope the roller blinds weren't replaced recently because the whole building will be demolished in the near future.
I will have to go back in a couple of years' time to take more photos once the redevelopment has been done.
Posting a bit early today because we are out for dinner with friends this evening.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4135
photos
255
followers
119
following
129% complete
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
eDorre
ace
Like the symmetry!
August 6th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like all the patterns.
August 6th, 2023
