Photo 474
Patterns and Textures
This is the last of my grunge photos now taken in an alleyway at Broadmeadow. I just liked the patterns and textures on this building.
Sorry I have been a bit absent, a busy weekend and then out last night for dinner with friends. I will try and catch up later today.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
