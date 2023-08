Corlette Headland

Had a busy day today. This morning I had a medical appointment and then this afternoon I went to a really interesting talk at our local Tourist Information Centre about the lighthouse on Fingal Island.



As I seem to have been sitting down for most of the day, when I got home, I went for a walk around the headland at low tide. I love taking photos of the volcanic rocks and the patterns they make. I will post a collage tomorrow of the patterns on the rocks.