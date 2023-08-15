Sign up
Previous
Photo 482
Cycle Path
A couple of days ago I went back up to Fingal Bay, but this time walked along the cycle path through the bushland instead of along the beach.
Over the next few days, I will post photos taken along the way.
This was at the start of the walk.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dawn
ace
Looks a nice ride
August 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks like a fabulous place to walk, especially if it leads to the beach.
August 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It leads from the beach into the bushland
August 15th, 2023
