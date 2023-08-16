Sign up
Previous
Photo 483
Winter in the Woods
For the next few days I will be posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path in the bushland at Fingal Bay.
Even though it is winter the plants still look interesting.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4145
photos
255
followers
119
following
eDorre
ace
What a great group.
August 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Some beautiful plants there in your lovely collage.
August 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful .there's nothing to beat the Autumn colours in nature
August 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous colours and textures. Besides the wattle, which is glorious at the moment, there are a lot of natives blooming in different bushland micro climates - I think recent weather has confused some of them.
August 16th, 2023
