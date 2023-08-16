Previous
Winter in the Woods by onewing
Winter in the Woods

For the next few days I will be posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path in the bushland at Fingal Bay.

Even though it is winter the plants still look interesting.
ace
eDorre ace
What a great group.
August 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Some beautiful plants there in your lovely collage.
August 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful .there's nothing to beat the Autumn colours in nature
August 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous colours and textures. Besides the wattle, which is glorious at the moment, there are a lot of natives blooming in different bushland micro climates - I think recent weather has confused some of them.
August 16th, 2023  
