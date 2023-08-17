Strangler Vine and Melaleuca Trees

This week I am posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path at Fingal Bay.



The melaleuca trees still seem to be thriving even though the strangler vine is trying its best to take hold.



We have been out with the walking group today and out for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day.



Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo Winter in the Woods.



I will post the photos taken today some time in the future.