Strangler Vine and Melaleuca Trees by onewing
Photo 484

Strangler Vine and Melaleuca Trees

This week I am posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path at Fingal Bay.

The melaleuca trees still seem to be thriving even though the strangler vine is trying its best to take hold.

We have been out with the walking group today and out for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo Winter in the Woods.

I will post the photos taken today some time in the future.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Lesley ace
Great shot. Sounds like you’ve had a lovely day.
August 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful shapes and textures.
August 17th, 2023  
