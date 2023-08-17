Sign up
Photo 484
Strangler Vine and Melaleuca Trees
This week I am posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path at Fingal Bay.
The melaleuca trees still seem to be thriving even though the strangler vine is trying its best to take hold.
We have been out with the walking group today and out for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo Winter in the Woods.
I will post the photos taken today some time in the future.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Lesley
ace
Great shot. Sounds like you’ve had a lovely day.
August 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful shapes and textures.
August 17th, 2023
