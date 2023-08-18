Previous
Textures by onewing
This week I am posting photos taken on my walk along the cycle path at Fingal Bay and I love the textures of the tree stump and tree in this shot.
Babs

@onewing
Dawn
A nice shot of textures
August 18th, 2023  
eDorre
Great textures and wood colors
August 18th, 2023  
