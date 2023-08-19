Sign up
Photo 486
Tree Stump Collage
Posting early today because I have a busy day ahead.
I love the patterns on the weathered tree stumps and there were lots to choose from as I walked through the bushland at Fingal Bay.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dawn
ace
A cool collage
August 19th, 2023
