Previous
Tree Stump Collage by onewing
Photo 486

Tree Stump Collage

Posting early today because I have a busy day ahead.

I love the patterns on the weathered tree stumps and there were lots to choose from as I walked through the bushland at Fingal Bay.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A cool collage
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise