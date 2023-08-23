Previous
One Mile to Boat Harbour Walk

I have had a bit of a stressful morning today, but it is all sorted out now. I think I need a quiet couple of hours to recover, ha ha.

Last Thursday we were out with the walking group walking from One Mile to Boat Harbour and back again. Yesterday I posted a photo of One Mile Beach, and this is a collage of our walk along the way.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

eDorre ace
What a beautiful set of collage photos! Glad your day settled a bit.
August 23rd, 2023  
