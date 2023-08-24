Sign up
Previous
Photo 491
Logos
Quite a few years ago I put together a collage of logos and if you live in Australia, you will recognise most of them shown below.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2014-10-08
So last week I thought I would put together another logos collage and I wandered around the centre of Nelson Bay and put this collage together.
Most of these are quite obscure and I doubt you will be able to recognise any of them, but it was interesting to see the company logos outside the shops and I think they look quite nice together.
As an example, the top left logo is of Red Ned's Gourmet Pie shop and the bottom right is of Tight Tech Phone Repairs shop. The rest of the logos are just as obscure too.
For instance, the top right is Terry White Chemist, and the bottom left is Raine and Horne Real Estate.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
haskar
ace
Nice collection
August 24th, 2023
