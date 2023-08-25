Previous
Kaleidoscopic Logos by onewing
Photo 492

Kaleidoscopic Logos

Yesterday I posted a collage of logos and then I decided to have a play with them and turned each one into a kaleidoscope. I quite like the result.

Below is a link to yesterday's logos collage.

http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-08-24

25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Very cool and creative!
August 25th, 2023  
