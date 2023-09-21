Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
A Light Bulb Moment
I saw this artwork at the museum last Saturday when we were in Newcastle. The lightbulbs were in a glass cube. A nice look at how light bulbs have changed over the years.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Doesn't it make for a great pic?
September 21st, 2023
