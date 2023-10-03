Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Round and Round He Goes
Another hot day today and lots of bushfires up and down the coast of New South Wales. Luckily none near us at the moment but we are in for a hot season and it only the start of Spring.
For the next couple of days, I will be posting Little Planet photos edited from photos taken last year.
In this shot the dredger David Allen seems to be going round in circles as it dredges Newcastle harbour.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4190
photos
254
followers
123
following
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
