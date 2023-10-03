Previous
Round and Round He Goes by onewing
Photo 528

Round and Round He Goes

Another hot day today and lots of bushfires up and down the coast of New South Wales. Luckily none near us at the moment but we are in for a hot season and it only the start of Spring.

For the next couple of days, I will be posting Little Planet photos edited from photos taken last year.

In this shot the dredger David Allen seems to be going round in circles as it dredges Newcastle harbour.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise