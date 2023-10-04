Whirlpool Wingsurfer

I am posting little planet photos for a few days and today's photo is of a wingsurfer.I took the original photo last year. Here is a linkHe was fascinating to watch. The wind was so strong, and I just loved the butterfly shape of the sail and the way the foil was raised out of the water. It must have been an exhilarating ride.It is the first time I have seen a wingsurfer as opposed to a windsurfer in person.Here is a wingsurfer in action.