Whirlpool Wingsurfer by onewing
Photo 529

Whirlpool Wingsurfer

I am posting little planet photos for a few days and today's photo is of a wingsurfer.

I took the original photo last year. Here is a link

http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-07-22

He was fascinating to watch. The wind was so strong, and I just loved the butterfly shape of the sail and the way the foil was raised out of the water. It must have been an exhilarating ride.

It is the first time I have seen a wingsurfer as opposed to a windsurfer in person.

Here is a wingsurfer in action.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJUlf0588Xk
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

