Whirlpool Wingsurfer
I am posting little planet photos for a few days and today's photo is of a wingsurfer.
I took the original photo last year. Here is a link
http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-07-22
He was fascinating to watch. The wind was so strong, and I just loved the butterfly shape of the sail and the way the foil was raised out of the water. It must have been an exhilarating ride.
It is the first time I have seen a wingsurfer as opposed to a windsurfer in person.
Here is a wingsurfer in action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJUlf0588Xk
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
