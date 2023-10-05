Sign up
Previous
Photo 530
Camels in a Spin
This is the last of my Little Planet photos for now, hope you have enjoyed them.
Posting early today because I am out this afternoon.
I can't do little planets without including the camels at Birubi can I. I took the original photo earlier this year.
If anyone is interested, here is a link on how to create Little Planet photos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Annie D
ace
the reflections are fabulous!
October 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I really like the colors in this.
October 5th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Of course not- and I cannot see the camels and not fav them, can I?!
October 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
October 5th, 2023
