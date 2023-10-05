Previous
Camels in a Spin by onewing
Photo 530

Camels in a Spin

This is the last of my Little Planet photos for now, hope you have enjoyed them.

Posting early today because I am out this afternoon.

I can't do little planets without including the camels at Birubi can I. I took the original photo earlier this year.

If anyone is interested, here is a link on how to create Little Planet photos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Annie D ace
the reflections are fabulous!
October 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I really like the colors in this.
October 5th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Of course not- and I cannot see the camels and not fav them, can I?!
October 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool effect!
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
