Mangrove Little Planet by onewing
Photo 527

Mangrove Little Planet

It was a very hot day yesterday - 33 C so I decided to stay indoors and have a play with photos taken last year and turn them into Little Planets.

As some of you will know my favourite mangrove tree ended its days in a huge storm a couple of years ago, but this mangrove survived, and I thought it looked quite elegant as a little planet photo.

I quite like how the branches are spread and the roots still visible.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Babs

@onewing
Babs
eDorre ace
Love this! Magical
October 2nd, 2023  
