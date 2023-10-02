Sign up
Photo 527
Mangrove Little Planet
It was a very hot day yesterday - 33 C so I decided to stay indoors and have a play with photos taken last year and turn them into Little Planets.
As some of you will know my favourite mangrove tree ended its days in a huge storm a couple of years ago, but this mangrove survived, and I thought it looked quite elegant as a little planet photo.
I quite like how the branches are spread and the roots still visible.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
2022 and onwards
DMC-FZ100
eDorre
ace
Love this! Magical
October 2nd, 2023
