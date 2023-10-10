Sign up
Its Days Are Numbered
I took this photo a few weeks ago in the old part of Newcastle. It was about to be demolished to make way for a new apartment block. I suspect that now it has already gone, so I must go back and see what progress has been made.
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. Many old buildings like this disappearing here as well. Cranes everywhere. I think it's really worth documenting because I, for one, quickly lose my sense of how the urban landscape used to be.
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A great shot it’s days must be numbered
October 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well captured, it seems to have been that way for quite some time. It would be interesting to see what takes its place.
October 10th, 2023
