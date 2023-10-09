Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 534
Shoal Bay 2
No time for photos today so here is another photo of Shoal Bay taken a few days ago.
You can still see the dark areas of seagrass under the water.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4196
photos
253
followers
123
following
146% complete
View this month »
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bay. I sure would love to live in one of those apartments but they probably cost an arm and a leg ;-)
October 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close