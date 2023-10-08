I took this photo a few days ago while walking around the headland at Shoal Bay. I just loved the layers beside and in the water.I love how clear our water is and the dark area in water on the right of this picture are the seagrass beds.Hopefully this link about seagrasses will work if anyone is interested.Below is a seagrass restoration in the UKLuckily seagrass beds are quite prolific in our area.