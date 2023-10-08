Sign up
Previous
Photo 533
Shoal Bay
I took this photo a few days ago while walking around the headland at Shoal Bay. I just loved the layers beside and in the water.
I love how clear our water is and the dark area in water on the right of this picture are the seagrass beds.
Hopefully this link about seagrasses will work if anyone is interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bvOh7qby-c
Below is a seagrass restoration in the UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Da9yUEYmaY
Luckily seagrass beds are quite prolific in our area.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4195
photos
253
followers
123
following
146% complete
View this month »
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured layers and textures, the colour of the water is fabulous.
October 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
You were quick off the mark Diana. I was trying to put this link about seagrass into my narrative, but it wouldn't work, so I had to do it again.
Here it is if you are interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bvOh7qby-c
October 8th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I like the layers/stripes
October 8th, 2023
Dianne
Wow - it's beautiful.
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023
