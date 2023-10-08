Previous
Shoal Bay by onewing
Shoal Bay

I took this photo a few days ago while walking around the headland at Shoal Bay. I just loved the layers beside and in the water.

I love how clear our water is and the dark area in water on the right of this picture are the seagrass beds.

Hopefully this link about seagrasses will work if anyone is interested.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bvOh7qby-c

Below is a seagrass restoration in the UK

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Da9yUEYmaY

Luckily seagrass beds are quite prolific in our area.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Diana ace
Beautifully captured layers and textures, the colour of the water is fabulous.
October 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana You were quick off the mark Diana. I was trying to put this link about seagrass into my narrative, but it wouldn't work, so I had to do it again.

Here it is if you are interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bvOh7qby-c
October 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I like the layers/stripes
October 8th, 2023  
Dianne
Wow - it's beautiful.
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 8th, 2023  
